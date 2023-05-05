Shark whisperer hooks ‘a giant’

A Great White Shark swims approximately 50 meters off the coast of the Cape Cod National Sea Shore in Cape Cod, Massachusetts on July 15, 2022. - The coast of Massachusetts is home to many White Sharks during the summer months. (Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

 Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — The water off Hilton Head was eerily quiet Monday before charter captain Chip Michalove saw “a giant” under his boat. He had hooked a 14½-foot female great white shark weighing an estimated 2,400 pounds.

“I don’t think you can jump out of an airplane and get the same adrenaline as catching a shark,” he said Wednesday afternoon. “This one fought the whole time on the surface.”

