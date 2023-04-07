Sheep socialization study

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is launching two new studies into bighorn sheep this year and continuing a third study of a herd in the Highland Mountains near Butte.

 Brett French/Billings Gazette

Hundreds of bighorn sheep in eight herds, along with domestic sheep, will be collared in Montana this summer as the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks launches a large-scale study into how, or if, the animals mingle.

“We want to understand how often they interact,” said Justin Gude, Research and Technical Service Section chief for the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. “It’s in the best interest of domestic sheep growers and wild sheep.”