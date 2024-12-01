Snowhaven gets its man

Snowhaven met its deadline to hire a new manager and snow-willing will open Dec. 21.
The small hill featuring a rope-tow, T-bar and a lift-served sledding hill announced last week that it might skip the season if it couldn’t hire a manager on short notice, after the former manager left for another job.
The hill is owned and operated by the city of Grangeville and recreation managers there reasoned that without a quick hire, the work needed to prep the slopes, equipment and employees couldn’t be completed in time.
But that is moot now. On Wednesday the city announced Grangeville resident Jared Everson, a former ski instructor and lift operator, has been hired to manage Snowhaven.
“We are just really excited he is joining our team on the management side,” said Grangeville City Administrator Tonya Kennedy.
Now Everson is busy hiring a staff. Kennedy said several former employees had already committed to returning but some positions remain open. She said the tough part is getting people to work the two-week period that schools are on Christmas break. Snowhaven is normally open on weekends and federal holidays and many of its employees have Monday-through-Friday jobs. But the hill is open daily during the school break when some employees have other work commitments.
“Over the next few weeks we will be working hard to get all set up and, as long as we get enough snow, our target open date is Dec. 21,” Kennedy said.
