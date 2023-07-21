Snake River sockeye salmon are making a good showing at Bonneville Dam, but the endangered fish must contend with rising water temperatures to complete their daunting 900-mile journey back to Idaho.

Sockeye spawn in the large lakes of the Sawtooth Basin and are critically endangered. While a small number of individuals still spawn in the wild, the fish survive largely because of a three-decade-old captive brood program that kept them from blinking out.