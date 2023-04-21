Spokane woman highlighted in fishing film

Heather Hodson, the founder of United Women on the Fly, is featured in "B-Roll," a short film about declining steelhead numbers and efforts to conserve those fish.

A Spokane angler is featured in the Montana Fishing Film Festival.

Heather Hodson, the founder of United Women on the Fly, is shown in “B-Roll,” a short film about declining steelhead numbers and efforts to conserve those fish.