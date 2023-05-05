Anglers and fisheries managers are nervously watching spring chinook counts at Bonneville Dam on the Columbia River to see how this year’s run shapes up.
Preseason forecasts call for a run large enough to support seven-day-a-week seasons on the Snake, Salmon and Clearwater rivers.
But thus far, the run appears to be falling short of the forecast. Through Wednesday, 22,141 adult spring chinook had been counted at Bonneville Dam and daily counts have been declining since the peak daily count of 3,635 Monday. Last year at this time, nearly 65,000 adult spring chinook had been counted at the Dam. The 10-year average is about 50,700.
Joe DuPont, regional fisheries manager for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game at Lewiston, said daily counts at Bonneville need to average at least 4,000 for a week or more if the run is to have a chance of reaching the preseason forecast. Much higher counts would be better.
“We need to get over 10,000 a day to make up for this late return,” he said earlier this week. “It can still happen, but the later the run gets, the less likely that is to happen. I’m not as optimistic as I once was.”
As of Wednesday, 107 adult spring chinook were counted at Lower Granite Dam, the last dam the fish must pass on their return to Idaho.
