Spring chinook have started to move up the Columbia River, boosting hopes that a predicted surplus of hatchery fish will support modest fisheries on the Snake, Salmon and Clearwater rivers.

The fish are behind schedule, perhaps delayed by cool water temperatures in the lower Columbia River. Chris Donely, fish program manager for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, said the spring chinook generally start moving uppriver and pass Bonneville Dam when water temperatures hit about 9 degrees Celsius, or 48.2 degrees Fahrenheit. That happened Saturday and, since then, temperatures have crept to above 10 degrees C. During that time, daily counts of adult chinook at Bonneville Dam climbed from about 450 a day to more than 1,200.