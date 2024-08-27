Statewide bans on baiting, feeding wildlife proposed to help fight CWD

Statewide bans on feeding wildlife and using bait to hunt big game are among a suite of rules proposed to help Washington limit the spread of chronic wasting disease long into the future.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials released the rules last week alongside a full set of new hunting regulations. The proposals are open for public comment with public hearings planned for March.

The CWD rules would replace a set of emergency regulations the agency put in place last August after finding the state’s first case of the disease in north Spokane.

The proposal largely mirrors the emergency rules. A restriction on moving carcasses out of a CWD-positive region would become permanent. Testing requirements for salvaged and hunter-killed deer, elk and moose would be expanded to the full Eastern Region, rather than being focused on hunting units immediately surrounding the known cases of the disease.

Statewide prohibitions on baiting and feeding wildlife represent the broadest expansion of the rules. Similar bans were in place for the game management units surrounding the initial detection last fall.

Banning feeding or baiting is meant to keep deer or elk from gathering in large numbers in one place, where the disease could move quickly and easily between them.

Hunter Westacott, a WDFW biologist focused on CWD, said taking those bans statewide is necessary because it’s possible the disease exists in other areas, potentially brought in by the movement of infected animal parts.

Limiting the congregation of deer and elk via feeding and baiting is meant to limit the chances that any undetected CWD outbreaks get out of hand before they’re discovered.

“If we get CWD in an area and it’s being spread through baiting and feeding by the public, it can get to a level where it’s uncontainable,” Westacott said. “That has long-term effects on our elk, deer and moose populations.”

CWD is a fatal condition that attacks the nervous system of elk, moose and deer, eventually causing them to become emaciated and behave erratically. It’s caused by microscopic proteins called prions, which are spread through the animals’ bodily fluids.

There’s no known risk to humans, but health officials advise against eating the meat from infected animals.

Washington became the 35th state to detect the disease when a deer found dead in the Fairwood area tested positive. More deer have tested positive since, including one in Pend Oreille County.

There’s no cure, and eradication is all but impossible.