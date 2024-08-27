Steelhead Expo and Derby looks to create fishing buzz

Next month’s Steelhead Expo and Derby to be held at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel has roots that span from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Organizer Toby Wyatt of Reel Time Fishing said he often hears anglers complain about the demise of the once-annual steelhead derby held in the valley. The fishing contest that began as the Great Snake Lake Steelhead Roundup and was later renamed the Clearwater-Snake Steelhead Derby died for good in 2019, when steelhead returns bottomed out in the midst of a five-year nosedive.

Wyatt guides out of Cabo during the winter and took note of the buzz created by tuna fishing derbies there. He said the hype around steelhead fishing was tempered some by the stretch of poor returns between 2017 and 2021 and the loss of the derby.

“Everybody misses it and there is not a lot going on in the first part of January,” he said. “We are just trying to put the focus back on the fish and get the community out fishing.”

The expo will be held Jan. 10-12, with the schedule organized to promote derby fishing in the mornings. The derby will run across the three days of the expo and feature prizes of $500, $250 and $100 for first, second and third places in categories for men, women and children.