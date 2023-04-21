Steelhead forecast: cause for concern

An angler releases a wild steelhead back into the Clearwater River. Fisheries managers are expecting a poor return of steelhead this year with particularly low numbers of wild B-run fish. 

Last year’s Snake River steelhead run, while modest, exceeded preseason forecasts and surprised fisheries managers.

But there was something missing — fish that spend one year in the ocean. That absence is expected to reverberate into this year’s run, which is forecast to be among the lowest on record. The B-run looks especially depressing.