New rules for steelhead fishing

An angler releases a steelhead caught in the Clearwater River.

 Tribune file photo

Last year’s Snake River steelhead run, while modest, exceeded preseason forecasts and surprised fisheries managers.

But there was something missing — fish that spend one year in the ocean. That absence is expected to reverberate into this year’s run, which is forecast to be among the lowest on record. The B-run looks especially depressing.