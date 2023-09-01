Teen catches wallet stuffed with $2K while fishing

A composite panoramic image of the Lake of the Woods at sunrise, near Warroad, Minnesota. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 TNS

Iowa livestock hauler Jim Denney didn’t know where he was on Lake of the Woods when he lost his wallet in July 2022.

He had fished for hours on a churning lake with four friends. Back on shore, when he realized the billfold was gone, he surmised that it had worked its way out of his bib overalls while he sat on a ledge of the boat. The leather billfold, he thought, would surely rest for eternity at the bottom of an inland sea that stretches 70 miles long and 60 miles wide. It was not a comforting thought.

