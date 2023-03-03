‘This is unprecedented’: Avian flu has killed 12,000 birds in Colorado

A Canada goose crosses the Denver Trolley tracks near Speer Blvd during a snow storm on Feb.16, 2022. (Andy Cross/The Denver Post/TNS)

The highly pathogenic avian influenza — or bird flu — sweeping across the globe has killed more than 12,000 wild birds in Colorado and the virus is jumping into mammal populations as well, state wildlife officials say.

And it’s unclear when the spread might relent.