Thunder on the Snake returns

A jet boat shoots down the Snake River nearby Hells Gate State Park on Friday in preparation for Saturday’s Thunder on the Snake. The first race of Thunder on the Snake starts at 9:15 a.m. from Hells Gate with boats racing 27 miles to Bear Bar before an 11:15 a.m. start for leg two from Bear Bar back to Hells Gate.

 August Frank/Tribune

Rumbling engines and lightning speeds return to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley today through Sunday with 15 teams competing in the annual Thunder on the Snake Marathon Jet Boat Race.

The official race will be held Saturday and Sunday but drivers and navigators will run training laps today as they look for hazards and identify the fastest lines, said race referee Tonya Kaschmitter.