The Asotin Creek Wildlife Area will gain five bathrooms and two campgrounds in the near future.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife won a pair of grants totaling nearly $500,000 that will pay for five toilets and the development of two primitive campgrounds in the 36,500-acre area.
The money comes from the state Recreation and Conservation Office.
Greg Heimgartner, access manager for the Blue Mountains Wildlife Areas, said toilets will be installed at the North Fork of Asotin Creek Trailhead, the confluence of the North and South Forks of Asotin Creek near an outdoor shooting range, and at the Smoothing Iron parking lot and kiosk.
In addition, two toilets will be part of the improvements coming to camping areas at the Foredyce and Cabin Gulch trailheads along Lick Creek Road.
The areas are undeveloped now and, even after the improvements, will remain relatively primitive. Heimgartner said the camping areas will be similar to one recently added at Snyder Bar on the Grande Ronde River and Schumaker Grade.
“We are going to put in fire rings and some gravel parking pads for campers and tents,” he said.
Like a lot of public land in the Pacific Northwest, the wildlife area has seen increasing use by people interested in hiking, horse riding, bird watching, camping and mountain biking.
The toilets and camping improvements are intended to serve those people and manage the impacts that recreation can create.
“As of right now, there are no restrooms on the Asotin Creek Wildlife Area, so it’s going to be a big improvement, especially there at the shooting range that gets a lot of use.”
Heimgartner said he doesn’t yet know if the work will commence this summer or begin next year.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.