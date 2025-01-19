Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
OutdoorsJanuary 19, 2025

Two Idaho ski areas made Newsweek’s Top 10 in the nation — including the No. 1 spot

Idaho Statesman

Two Idaho ski areas just made a list of the top 10 best resorts in the country, and a local favorite even claimed the top spot in the competition.

Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area was named the No. 1 ski resort of 2024 by Newsweek in a competition decided by readers’ votes. Sun Valley Resort in the Wood River Valley took the No. 4 spot.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“It’s humbling that Bogus Basin, a non-profit, was selected alongside some of the nation’s most prestigious destinations,” spokesperson Susan Saad said in a news release.

Other top spots went to resorts in Utah, Colorado, California and New York, including Vail, Telluride, Deer Valley and Alta. Newsweek readers also voted on the best snow-tubing park. Bogus earned the No. 7 slot in that poll, and Silver Mountain Resort in Kellogg took No. 10.

The lists were part of a Newsweek Readers’ Choice contest that included products and experiences that run the gamut. Idaho companies appeared on several lists, including best sleigh ride, best whitewater rafting adventure and best dude ranch.

Related
OutdoorsJan. 19
A crazy tale
OutdoorsJan. 19
Justices reject suit from Utah and Idaho’s Labrador that sou...
OutdoorsJan. 19
Inslee names Ferry County woman to Fish and Wildlife Commiss...
OutdoorsJan. 12
Spring chinook forecast in 2025 nothing to celebrate
Related
Fortune tellers of the forest
OutdoorsJan. 12
Fortune tellers of the forest
Birder spots rare, white red-tailed hawk
OutdoorsJan. 5
Birder spots rare, white red-tailed hawk
The eagles have landed
OutdoorsJan. 5
The eagles have landed
Outdoors briefs
OutdoorsJan. 5
Outdoors briefs
How made-in-Washington snowboards still conquer the slopes
OutdoorsJan. 5
How made-in-Washington snowboards still conquer the slopes
Boise man climbs every Idaho mountain
OutdoorsDec. 29, 2024
Boise man climbs every Idaho mountain
Feds reverse plans on fixed climbing anchors in wilderness areas
OutdoorsDec. 29, 2024
Feds reverse plans on fixed climbing anchors in wilderness areas
UI graduate students develop website that explores fire lookout system
OutdoorsDec. 29, 2024
UI graduate students develop website that explores fire lookout system
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy