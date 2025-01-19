“It’s humbling that Bogus Basin, a non-profit, was selected alongside some of the nation’s most prestigious destinations,” spokesperson Susan Saad said in a news release.

Other top spots went to resorts in Utah, Colorado, California and New York, including Vail, Telluride, Deer Valley and Alta. Newsweek readers also voted on the best snow-tubing park. Bogus earned the No. 7 slot in that poll, and Silver Mountain Resort in Kellogg took No. 10.

The lists were part of a Newsweek Readers’ Choice contest that included products and experiences that run the gamut. Idaho companies appeared on several lists, including best sleigh ride, best whitewater rafting adventure and best dude ranch.