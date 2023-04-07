Video of buried snowboarder goes viral, shows need for precautions

On March 3, Francis Zuber was skiing near Washington's Mount Baker when he came across Ian Steger trapped in a tree well. (Courtesy )

A panic-inducing video of a snowboarder buried head first in deep snow at the base of a tree has gone viral and highlights the importance of staying within eyesight of skiing and boarding buddies.

On March 3, Francis Zuber was skiing near Washington’s Mount Baker. The experienced skier was wearing a Go Pro and was skiing in the backcountry with a group of friends.