Warmth awakens snakes; here’s what bite treatment will cost you

Idaho has two types of native rattlers — Western and prairie rattlesnakes.

 Pete Zimowsky/Idaho Statesman file

There are 12 snake species in Idaho, and none are perhaps as dangerous as the Western rattlesnake and prairie rattlesnake, Idaho’s two venomous snakes.

Although rattlesnakes are generally not aggressive, they will strike when threatened or provoked, such as by unaware hikers and climbers. Not only do the bites hurt you physically, but the antivenom price can also hurt your wallet.