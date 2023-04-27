A pair of bills to fund studies that could help advance efforts to breach four dams on the lower Snake River await Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s signature.

Inslee requested money to study how to replace the irrigation, freight transportation and electric power generation made possible by the dams. The ask is connected to the report released by Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray last year in which the two politicians said breaching the dams is the surest way to save threatened and endangered salmon and steelhead runs.