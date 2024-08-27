Washington Rec plan sets strategies for DNR land

A plan meant to guide recreation management on 5.6 million acres of public land in Washington is out for public review.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources recently released a draft of its Outdoor Access and Responsible Recreation Plan, a 66-page document that lays out goals and strategies for dealing with increasing visitation, climate change and respecting tribal treaty rights, among other items.

The plan, the first of its kind in Washington, is in part a response to the growth in outdoor recreation since the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials say more people are using DNR properties and that they’ve seen an increase in problems such as vandalism, unauthorized trail-building and dumping.

It also highlights the DNR recreation program’s budget woes, saying the program needs an extra $9 million every two years to keep up with maintenance needs.

The plan is meant to give the recreation program guidance for navigating those challenges, offering specific strategies for items like gathering more visitation data and more.

“As more and more people get outside and enjoy the beauty of our public lands across Washington, recreation continues to have a significant impact on our landscapes,” Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz said in a statement. “While this strategy is just the first step in addressing the concerns of so many, it will move us forward and help us learn what more needs to be done.”

The plan is out for public comment until Nov. 21. DNR is holding a series of public meetings later this month. Once that’s over, the agency will review the comments and consider incorporating them into the final plan.

Courtney James, a DNR spokesperson, said the agency hopes to sign the final plan by the end of the year.

The agency’s portfolio of public lands includes a wide variety of landscapes across the state, including forests, rivers and their banks and coastal beaches. The agency manages more than 200 recreation sites, including 80 campgrounds and 1,300 miles of trails, according to the plan.

Recreational use also runs the gamut. Hunters and anglers, paddlers and motorboaters, hikers and all-terrain vehicle riders all use DNR lands.

Outdoor recreation exploded in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. It showed in the crowds descending on public lands. The agency recorded a 21% increase in visitation to its properties between 2019 and 2020, and officials say the pressure hasn’t let up and that they don’t expect it to.