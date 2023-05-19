Waterfalls, not wildflowers, are Mount Rainier park’s main springtime attraction

The Paradise River rushes around rocks April 30 at Mount Rainier National Park.

 Taylor Newquist/Spokesman-Review

ASHFORD, Wash. — A thin layer of clouds hung over Mount Rainier on a bright sunny day in late April, serving a reminder to onlookers the surrounding park isn’t ready to be seen in full.

Sunday drivers and shuttle buses packed with tourists may have been disappointed by the peak’s veil. They’re among more than 2 million annual visitors to Mount Rainier National Park that will be greeted by a different experience depending on the time of year.

Recommended for you