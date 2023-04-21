What ails steelhead?

Steelhead leap.

 Tribune file

Steelhead are tough, resilient fish, and when it comes to providing regular hatchery-based fishing opportunities, have proven to be largely reliable over the years.

But they haven’t been doing so well of late. Returns of Endangered Species Act-protected wild steelhead have long been a concern and the past five-plus years have been especially rough on them. The hatchery fish that drive fisheries from Astoria, Ore., to Kooskia and Riggins have faltered as well.