Wildlife agency has a plan for California spotted owl protection

FILE - A northern spotted owl sits on a branch in Point Reyes, Calif., in June 1995. Federal wildlife officials on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, announced a proposal to classify one of two dwindling California spotted owl populations as endangered after a court ordered them to reassess a Trump administration decision not to protect the brown and white birds. (AP Photo/Tom Gallagher, File)

 AP Tom Gallagher

SAN FRANCISCO — Federal wildlife officials on Wednesday announced a proposal to classify one of two dwindling California spotted owl populations as endangered after a lawsuit by conservation groups required the government to reassess a Trump administration decision not to protect the brown-and-white birds.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed that California spotted owls that have their habitats in coastal and Southern California be protected under the Endangered Species Act.

Recommended for you