When it comes to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks and wolves, no one seems to be happy.

Wolf advocates say the agency, under the direction of the Republican-dominated Legislature, has declared a war on the big canines by extending seasons to last six months and allowing more ways to kill wolves. On the other side of the issue, one of the lawmakers who helped usher in legislation to increase wolf hunting and trapping opportunities is worried FWP may ease the wolf harvest.