Woman sentenced for killing endangered deer in Florida Keys

Key deer are frequent visitors at Little Palm Island Resort & Spa in the Florida Keys. (Taimy Alvarez/South Florida Sun Sentinel/TNS)

 Taimy Alvarez/South Florida Sun Sentinel

A woman who was facing a year in federal prison for what local environmentalists said was the mercy killing of a suffering endangered Key deer in November instead was sentenced to a year of probation and fined $4,000 this week.

Wendy Kilheffer, 77, of Big Pine Key, Fla., will also have to work 100 hours of community service, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. She pleaded guilty in January and her sentencing was March 30 in Key West.