Women find mastodon tooth

A mastodon tooth is shown at a California beach, where Jennifer Schuh and an acquaintance discovered it while taking a stroll over Memorial Day weekend.

 Jennifer Schuh via AP

APTOS, Calif. — A woman taking a Memorial Day weekend stroll on a California beach found something unusual sticking out of the sand: a tooth from an ancient mastodon.

But then the fossil vanished, and it took a media blitz and a kind-hearted jogger to find it again.