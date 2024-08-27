Yellowstone biologist takes birds under his wing

There are flecks of gold that flutter into Yellowstone National Park each spring.

The tiny Wilson’s warbler, with its bright yellow feathers, weighs less than half an ounce with a wingspan stretching only 6 inches. A bug-eating bird, it is fond of dense stands of willow in mountain meadows.

These small songbirds, and others like them, are likely to go unnoticed by the thousands of tourists more interested in spotting bison, elk, wolves and bears. Yet the park’s diverse population of feathered creatures are of interest to scientists like Yellowstone wildlife biologist David Haines who are attempting to understand ecological and environmental changes in the popular park.

Songbirds are also of worldwide interest because of the continued decline in their populations. Since the 1970s, scientists estimate songbird numbers have declined by 3 billion birds. The most endangered are those living in grasslands and sagebrush steppe communities.

Interest in the park’s bird community dates back to counts done as early as 1872, when Yellowstone was designated a national park.

Although some of the species seen in the park may be spotted in a backyard, the Yellowstone environment presents unique conditions and challenges the birds might not be experiencing anywhere else, Haines said. He pointed to a book published last year, “Yellowstone’s birds: Diversity and abundance in the world’s first national park,” as one way to educate the public about the park’s birds, their natural history and science that’s been conducted in the park.

“It puts it in a way that everybody can wrap their heads around and raise awareness of them in the park,” he said.

Bird bio

Haines is Yellowstone’s lone biologist dedicated to birds, a position he was hired to fill after wolf biologist Doug Smith retired in 2022. Smith had volunteered to keep the bird program alive when the position went vacant years earlier.

“The bird program was left in a much better state historically,” Haines said. “We were doing way more than prior to 2008. It was an even smaller program then. Now we’ve been able to bring a good amount of soft money into this program.”

In the summer, two to three bird technicians are hired for seasonal work to help, along with volunteers. Several universities have also deployed researchers to study species like ravens and Clark’s nutcrackers.

Haines worked under Smith as a graduate student studying raptors in Yellowstone. It was an interest Haines came to indirectly. While pursuing a degree in botany he took an ornithology class that captured his attention.

Luckily, botany is a foundation for many of the habitats where birds are found, so Haines’ other science background is still of great use.

Bird abundance

About 150 different species of birds nest inside the park while studies have documented almost as many that pass through. Two-thirds leave when winter arrives.

The majority of the resident nesters are songbirds and woodpeckers. Other species include waterfowl, shorebirds and 19 different raptors, four of which are owls.

Despite the strong songbird numbers, Yellowstone’s bird populations have faced a variety of challenges over the years.

Ospreys disappeared from Yellowstone Lake when cutthroat trout populations plummeted as introduced lake trout ate the native fish. Because lake trout live deeper in the water column, they weren’t available for osprey to dine on. Back in the 1980s there were 70 to 80 breeding pairs of osprey that nested around Yellowstone Lake. Since about 2005 there haven’t been any.

Caspian terns and California gulls disappeared from Molly’s Island in Yellowstone Lake, and the number of American white pelicans and double-crested cormorants nesting on the island have declined. Terns and gulls are surface feeders.

“In this situation, I think birds were maybe one of the most heavily impacted terrestrial species by this change in fish species in Yellowstone Lake,” Haines said.