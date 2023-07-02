Contest winner

Payton Milburn, a seventh grader at Sacajawea Middle School in Lewiston, poses with Shannon Olsen, owner of JusCause clothing store in Lewiston. Milburn won the store's drawing contest, which asked participants to illustrate "What does the Fourth of July mean to you?" Milburn said that drawing is her "passion." She also has a goat, horse, dog and cat, and enters a 4-H steer in the Asotin County Fair each year. Milburn collected $100 for winning the contest and her illustration was turned into the official Fourth of July T-shirt at JusCause. The T-shirts are being sold at the store and on JusCause's website through Wednesday, and 5% of all proceeds will be donated to the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 13-3.
