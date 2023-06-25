Large smoke fills the sky as Blue Mountain fire fighters work on containing a wildfire on the north end of Montgomery Ridge near Gilmore Gulch and Matson Bench Saturday. More than 700 acres were burned, according to Blue Mountain Fire Chief Chad Sanford. State mobilization help was contacted to help extinguish the fire.
Jordan Opp/Tribune
