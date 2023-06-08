The Rotary Club reveals the new Rotary Peace Park Peace Pole Wednesday in Lewiston. The pole, made from 130 year old timber from the Lewiston Library, is an interim pole and the club hopes to eventually hire a sculpture to create one that will bear many different languages. The park has undergone improvements such as paved paths, a shelter, tables, with future projects including a fountain for dogs, seating walls and a playground.
The family of Judy Smith poses for a photo next to the Rotary Peace Pole Wednesday in Lewiston.
August Frank/Tribune
The Rotary Club reveals a new Rotary Peace Park Peace Pole on Wednesday in Lewiston. The pole, made from 130-year-old timber, is an interim pole and the club hopes eventually to hire a sculptor to create one that will bear multiple languages. The park has undergone improvements such as paved paths, a shelter and tables, with future projects including a fountain for dogs, seating walls and a playground.
