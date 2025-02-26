Sections
PhotosFebruary 26, 2025

Down to the dregs

People look to buy up the last of the merchandise on increasingly emptying shelves at Big Lots on it’s last day of operation Tuesday in Lewiston

People look to buy up the last of the merchandise on increasingly emptying shelves at Big Lots on it’s last day of operation Tuesday in Lewiston.
People look to buy up the last of the merchandise on increasingly emptying shelves at Big Lots on it’s last day of operation Tuesday in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A person carries a mattress out of Big Lots on the last day of the store being open Tuesday in Lewiston.
A person carries a mattress out of Big Lots on the last day of the store being open Tuesday in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
People buy up the last of the merchandise at Big Lots Tuesday in Lewiston.
People buy up the last of the merchandise at Big Lots Tuesday in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
People look through the dwindling supply of merchandise Tuesday at the last day of operation of Big Lots Tuesday in Lewiston.
People look through the dwindling supply of merchandise Tuesday at the last day of operation of Big Lots Tuesday in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A young child provides a helping hand in carrying a shelving unit to a vehicle while exiting Big Lots Tuesday in Lewiston.
A young child provides a helping hand in carrying a shelving unit to a vehicle while exiting Big Lots Tuesday in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
People look through the shelves at Big Lots on the last day of operation Tuesday in Lewiston.
People look through the shelves at Big Lots on the last day of operation Tuesday in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
