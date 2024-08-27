A comic mystery

Regency Pullman resident Diane Newman, left, reacts to a line from fellow resident and emcee Vivian Werner, right.
Regency Pullman resident Diane Newman, left, reacts to a line from fellow resident and emcee Vivian Werner, right, as the two take part in the senior living facilitys Murder Mystery Dinner, complete with an in-house written script and resident, volunteer and staff actors Thursday in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Uncredited
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM