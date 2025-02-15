Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
PhotosFebruary 15, 2025

A match made in Pullman

The couple’s reveal was the finale to a date series hosted by Michelle’s Closet

Pullman Bachelor Joe Taylor, a Washington State University student and football player, and his chosen Bachelorette Tyra Ramirez, right, a fellow WSU student, walk into Rico’s Public House on Friday, Valentine’s Day, in Pullman. The couple’s reveal was the finale to a date series hosted by Michelle’s Closet that featured activities, dinners and drinks at local businesses around downtown Pullman.
Pullman Bachelor Joe Taylor, a Washington State University student and football player, and his chosen Bachelorette Tyra Ramirez, right, a fellow WSU student, walk into Rico’s Public House on Friday, Valentine’s Day, in Pullman. The couple’s reveal was the finale to a date series hosted by Michelle’s Closet that featured activities, dinners and drinks at local businesses around downtown Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Flowers for Bachelorette Tyra Ramirez lay on a reserved table for Ramirez and Pullman Bachelor Joe Taylor at Rico’s Public House on Friday, Valentine’s Day, in Pullman.
Flowers for Bachelorette Tyra Ramirez lay on a reserved table for Ramirez and Pullman Bachelor Joe Taylor at Rico’s Public House on Friday, Valentine’s Day, in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Tyra Ramirez, left, poses with Pullman Bachelor Joe Taylor at Rico’s Public House on Friday, Valentine’s Day, in Pullman. The couple’s reveal was the finale to a date series hosted by Michelle’s Closet that featured activities, dinners and drinks at local businesses around downtown Pullman.
Tyra Ramirez, left, poses with Pullman Bachelor Joe Taylor at Rico’s Public House on Friday, Valentine’s Day, in Pullman. The couple’s reveal was the finale to a date series hosted by Michelle’s Closet that featured activities, dinners and drinks at local businesses around downtown Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Related
Looking for love
PhotosFeb. 13
Looking for love
Chilly morning
PhotosFeb. 13
Chilly morning
Good spirits
PhotosFeb. 12
Good spirits
Field of snow
PhotosFeb. 12
Field of snow
Turkey teamwork
PhotosFeb. 12
Turkey teamwork
Kestrel maneuver
PhotosFeb. 12
Kestrel maneuver
Separate paths
PhotosFeb. 12
Separate paths
Flight path
PhotosFeb. 11
Flight path
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy