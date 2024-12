The Grinch is pictured as he takes the Asotin Police on a low-speed chase down 6th Street through the middle of the Clarkston Lighted Christmas Parade on Saturday with the tree he stole from Parkway Elementary in the back of his vehicle. Despite the hot pursuit by Asotin Police, the Grinch once again made a getaway and remains at large. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Dantz Dynamix moves down 6th Street Saturday at the Clarkston Lighted Christmas Parade. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

A vehicle decked out in lights drives through the Clarkston Lighted Christmas Parade. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

A person waves from the top of the CCI Spear float Saturday at the Clarkston Lighted Christmas Parade. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

A kid looks around at the falling snow-like bubbles from a float Saturday at the Clarkston Lighted Christmas Parade. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Just For Kix dances through the street Saturday at the Clarkston Lighted Christmas Parade. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

The Lewiston band plays as they march Saturday at the Clarkston Lighted Christmas Parade. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune