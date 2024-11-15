Apples galore

Deb Pehrson, director of Washington State University’s Horticulture Center, carries in crates of unusual apple varieties Thursday in preparation for the final of the center’s fall season fruit sales Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Pullman. The sale will also be Pehrson’s last before retirement after spending more than 40 years working in the Horticulture Department. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News