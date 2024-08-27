Tuesday, November 12
November 10, 2024
Appreciation for vets
Photos from Veterans Day Parade
Members of Sacajawea Middle School, Jenifer Junior High and Lewiston High School march down the street Saturday at the Veteran’s Day Parade on Main Street in Lewiston.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A member of the Idaho Youth Challenge Academy carries an American flag Saturday at the Veterans Day Parade on Main Street in Lewiston.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Marching band members play Saturday at the Veterans Day Parade on Main Street in Lewiston.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
People drive tractors Saturday at the Veterans Day Parade on Main Street in Lewiston.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A Nez Perce Tribal member marches Saturday at the Veterans Day Parade on Main Street in Lewiston.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A baby rides in style Saturday at the Veterans Day Parade on Main Street in Lewiston.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A panda marches with Ethan and Friends Saturday at the Veterans Day Parade on Main Street in Lewiston.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Clarkston High School Air Force JROTC and members of the Lewiston Police Department lead the Veterans Day Parade Saturday on Main Street in Lewiston.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A girl waves an American flag while leaning out a car window Saturday at the Veterans Day Parade on Main Street in Lewiston.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A horse puts on his best smile Saturday at the Veterans Day Parade on Main Street in Lewiston.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
