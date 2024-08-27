Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
PhotosFebruary 8, 2025

Asotin’s got talent

Amira Mbodji performs a gymnastic routine Friday at the Asotin Elementary Talent Show.
Amira Mbodji performs a gymnastic routine Friday at the Asotin Elementary Talent Show.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Zeus Fenwick performs a karate Kata Friday at the Asotin Elementary Talent Show.
Zeus Fenwick performs a karate Kata Friday at the Asotin Elementary Talent Show.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Jaxson and Brielle Kelley pull rabbits out of their hats for a magic routine Friday at the Asotin Elementary Talent Show.
Jaxson and Brielle Kelley pull rabbits out of their hats for a magic routine Friday at the Asotin Elementary Talent Show.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Athena Winkel and Jasmine Rickman perform a vocal song and dance Friday at the Asotin Elementary Talent Show.
Athena Winkel and Jasmine Rickman perform a vocal song and dance Friday at the Asotin Elementary Talent Show.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Aadhav Ravi performs a violin solo Friday at the Asotin Elementary Talent Show.
Aadhav Ravi performs a violin solo Friday at the Asotin Elementary Talent Show.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Related
The face of victory
PhotosFeb. 4
The face of victory
Standing with immigrants
PhotosFeb. 4
Standing with immigrants
Lewiston hill car fire
PhotosFeb. 4
Lewiston hill car fire
BIG PICTURE: Takin’ it to the hoop
PhotosFeb. 2
BIG PICTURE: Takin’ it to the hoop
Blueberry Hills
PhotosFeb. 2
Blueberry Hills
Musical expression
PhotosFeb. 1
Musical expression
Plumes in triplicate
PhotosJan. 31
Plumes in triplicate
Hello up there
PhotosJan. 31
Hello up there
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy