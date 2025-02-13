Sections
PhotosFebruary 13, 2025

Chilly morning

Breath trails through the air Wednesday as a person walks through Lewis-Clark State College campus in Lewiston

Breath trails through the air Wednesday as a person walks through Lewis-Clark State College campus in Lewiston. The official low temperature was 0 on Wednesday morning at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, according to the National Weather Service. More details about the weather can be found inside this section.
Breath trails through the air Wednesday as a person walks through Lewis-Clark State College campus in Lewiston. The official low temperature was 0 on Wednesday morning at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, according to the National Weather Service. More details about the weather can be found inside this section.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
