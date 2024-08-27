Sections
Clay in the right hands

Danae Beyer, a ceramics class teacher at the Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, on Saturday prepares clay examples for a future class in the pottery studio space of the art center in Uniontown.
Danae Beyer, a ceramics class teacher at the Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, on Saturday prepares clay examples for a future class in the pottery studio space of the art center in Uniontown.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Danae Beyer, a ceramics class teacher at the Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, prepares clay samples Saturday for a future class in the pottery studio space of the art center in Uniontown.

