Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
PhotosJanuary 7, 2025

COUGARS BACK TO WORK

Washington State University students make their way across campus Monday on the first day of the spring semester in Pullman.
Washington State University students make their way across campus Monday on the first day of the spring semester in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Related
Practice run
PhotosJan. 4
Practice run
Keeping busy
PhotosJan. 3
Keeping busy
Cloud creature
PhotosJan. 3
Cloud creature
Launching into 2025
PhotosJan. 3
Launching into 2025
Follow the leader
PhotosJan. 3
Follow the leader
Smoothed over
PhotosJan. 3
Smoothed over
Double trouble
PhotosJan. 2
Double trouble
Snow on the palouse
PhotosJan. 1
Snow on the palouse
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy