Crafternoon in Colfax

Merry Hart scoops chocolate chips into a jar, the final ingredient for a layered jar of banana bread mix, for the Crafternoons activity Thursday at the Colfax Food Pantry. Whitman County Library partners with the Council on Aging to bring simple crafts to the pantry on the second Thursday of every month before the COA senior congregate meal. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Darlene Lee, from left, volunteering at the Colfax Food Pantry with Thrifty Grandmother’s Shop; Patty Collinsworth, a regular volunteer at the pantry; Cathy Harper, Collinsworth’s sister; and Velma Ulrichon, also volunteering at the pantry with Thrifty Grandmother’s Shop, pose with their layered jar of banana bread mix from the Whitman County Library’s Crafternoons activity Thursday in Colfax. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News