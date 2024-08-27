Crafternoon in Colfax

Merry Hart scoops chocolate chips into a jar, the final ingredient for a layered jar of banana bread mix, for the Crafternoons activity Thursday at the Colfax Food Pantry
Merry Hart scoops chocolate chips into a jar, the final ingredient for a layered jar of banana bread mix, for the Crafternoons activity Thursday at the Colfax Food Pantry. Whitman County Library partners with the Council on Aging to bring simple crafts to the pantry on the second Thursday of every month before the COA senior congregate meal.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Darlene Lee, from left, volunteering at the Colfax Food Pantry with Thrifty Grandmother’s Shop; Patty Collinsworth, a regular volunteer at the pantry; Cathy Harper, Collinsworth’s sister; and Velma Ulrichon, also volunteering at the pantry with Thrifty Grandmother’s Shop, pose with their layered jar of banana bread mix from the Whitman County Library’s Crafternoons activity Thursday in Colfax.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Lynn Morehouse, left, lead cook with the Council on Aging Nutrition Program, prepares lunches for a senior congregate meal Thursday at the Colfax Food Pantry. The COA offers meals across Whitman County five days a week, including Mondays and Thursdays in Colfax, Tuesdays and Fridays in Pullman, and Wednesdays in Palouse and Oakesdale.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM