PhotosOctober 30, 2024

Dance of the macabre

West Park Elementary School third graders perform a rendition of King of Pop Michael Jackson's �Thriller� dance to an audience of family members Tuesday as part of the school�s Barn Dance event in Moscow. Held at the the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center, the event included kindergarteners through third graders throughout the day.
West Park Elementary School third graders perform a rendition of King of Pop Michael Jackson's �Thriller� dance to an audience of family members Tuesday as part of the school�s Barn Dance event in Moscow. Held at the the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center, the event included kindergarteners through third graders throughout the day.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
