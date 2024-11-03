Sections
November 3, 2024

Election buzz

Harris supporters hold signs and wave to people at the corner of 5th Street and Main Street Saturday in Lewiston.,
Harris supporters hold signs and wave to people at the corner of 5th Street and Main Street Saturday in Lewiston.,August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Trump supporters hold signs and wave to people along Bridge Street Saturday in Clarkston.,
Trump supporters hold signs and wave to people along Bridge Street Saturday in Clarkston.,August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
