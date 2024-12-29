Sections
December 29, 2024

Final touch

Barista Anika Jensen pours a chocolate drizzle over the top of a large iced mocha Thursday in the drink preparation space of drive-through and walk-up coffee shop Gypsy Java in Pullman.
Barista Anika Jensen pours a chocolate drizzle over the top of a large iced mocha Thursday in the drink preparation space of drive-through and walk-up coffee shop Gypsy Java in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
