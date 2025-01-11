Sections
The Region
January 11, 2025

Honoring the late president

Messages and signatures are visible on a memorial door, dedicated by the Palouse Habitat for Humanity to honor the efforts former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, Wednesday in at the Palouse Habitat ReStore Moscow. The door will be available to the public until the end of the month before being put permanently on display as the Palouse Habitat conference room door.
Messages and signatures are visible on a memorial door, dedicated by the Palouse Habitat for Humanity to honor the efforts former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, Wednesday in at the Palouse Habitat ReStore Moscow. The door will be available to the public until the end of the month before being put permanently on display as the Palouse Habitat conference room door.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
