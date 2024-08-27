Sections
PhotosJanuary 11, 2025

In it to win it

Callan Richie, 10, and Milo Richie, 7, of Minam, Ore., practice with fishing rods next to the Idaho Fish and Game booth at the Steelhead Expo Friday at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel.
Callan Richie, 10, and Milo Richie, 7, of Minam, Ore., practice with fishing rods next to the Idaho Fish and Game booth at the Steelhead Expo Friday at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Anglers fish on the Confluence of the Snake and Clearwater Rivers on Friday. The Steelhead Expo is hosting a fishing derby on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with prizes for the top three fish in youth, women and men categories.
Anglers fish on the Confluence of the Snake and Clearwater Rivers on Friday. The Steelhead Expo is hosting a fishing derby on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with prizes for the top three fish in youth, women and men categories.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
People make their way through the Steelhead Expo Friday at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston.
People make their way through the Steelhead Expo Friday at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Graciela Villagomez, 9, of Boggans, is dunked by Cult Wright, 4, as his dad Ryan Wright, of Princeton, look on, at the Steelhead Expo Friday at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston.
Graciela Villagomez, 9, of Boggans, is dunked by Cult Wright, 4, as his dad Ryan Wright, of Princeton, look on, at the Steelhead Expo Friday at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
The Steelhead Expo Derby champion belt is pictured Friday at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel.
The Steelhead Expo Derby champion belt is pictured Friday at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
