March 13, 2025

ISP commander retires

Idaho State Police District Commander Rich Adamson has his badge taken off

Idaho State Police District Commander Rich Adamson has his badge taken off by his wife Tammy Adamson during a celebration of his retirement Wednesday at the Lewiston Community Center. Adamson is planning to open up a food truck called Missy Moo’s Bar-B-Que.
Idaho State Police District Commander Rich Adamson has his badge taken off by his wife Tammy Adamson during a celebration of his retirement Wednesday at the Lewiston Community Center. Adamson is planning to open up a food truck called Missy Moo's Bar-B-Que.
Idaho State Police District Commander Rich Adamson holds up an apron with the Idaho State Police logo and his name on it. In retirement, Adamson plans open a food truck called Missy Moo’s Bar-B-Que.
Idaho State Police District Commander Rich Adamson holds up an apron with the Idaho State Police logo and his name on it. In retirement, Adamson plans open a food truck called Missy Moo's Bar-B-Que.
Idaho State Police District Commander Rich Adamson hugs his daughter Ahleah Adamson Wednesday at the Lewiston Community Center.
Idaho State Police District Commander Rich Adamson hugs his daughter Ahleah Adamson Wednesday at the Lewiston Community Center.
Idaho State Police District Commander Rich Adamson holds up a letter from Governor Brad Little recognizing his service to the state of Idaho Wednesday at the Lewiston Community Center.
Idaho State Police District Commander Rich Adamson holds up a letter from Governor Brad Little recognizing his service to the state of Idaho Wednesday at the Lewiston Community Center.
Idaho State Police District Commander Rich Adamson holds a plaque commemorating his 24 years of service to the state of Idaho during a celebration of his retirement Wednesday at the Lewiston Community Center.
Idaho State Police District Commander Rich Adamson holds a plaque commemorating his 24 years of service to the state of Idaho during a celebration of his retirement Wednesday at the Lewiston Community Center.
Idaho State Police District Commander Rich Adamson is given a plaque in the shape of the State of Idaho at his retirement celebration Wednesday at the Lewiston Community Center.
Idaho State Police District Commander Rich Adamson is given a plaque in the shape of the State of Idaho at his retirement celebration Wednesday at the Lewiston Community Center.
Idaho State Police District Commander Rich Adamson kisses his wife Tammy Adamson at his retirement celebration Wednesday at the Lewiston Community Center.
Idaho State Police District Commander Rich Adamson kisses his wife Tammy Adamson at his retirement celebration Wednesday at the Lewiston Community Center.
