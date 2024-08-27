ISP commander retires

Idaho State Police District Commander Rich Adamson has his badge taken off by his wife Tammy Adamson during a celebration of his retirement Wednesday at the Lewiston Community Center. Adamson is planning to open up a food truck called Missy Moo’s Bar-B-Que. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Idaho State Police District Commander Rich Adamson holds up an apron with the Idaho State Police logo and his name on it. In retirement, Adamson plans open a food truck called Missy Moo’s Bar-B-Que. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Idaho State Police District Commander Rich Adamson hugs his daughter Ahleah Adamson Wednesday at the Lewiston Community Center. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Idaho State Police District Commander Rich Adamson holds up a letter from Governor Brad Little recognizing his service to the state of Idaho Wednesday at the Lewiston Community Center. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Idaho State Police District Commander Rich Adamson holds a plaque commemorating his 24 years of service to the state of Idaho during a celebration of his retirement Wednesday at the Lewiston Community Center. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Idaho State Police District Commander Rich Adamson is given a plaque in the shape of the State of Idaho at his retirement celebration Wednesday at the Lewiston Community Center. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune