Lewiston Tribune Year in Pictures

A northern saw-whet owl snoozes the day away Wednesday in a tree in Lewiston. The nocturnal species is one of the smallest owls in the world and will species their days camouflaged within the foliage of trees. The owls can detect prey with great accuracy due to their asymmetrical ears with the right being located high and facing upward and left being low and facing down. Along with boreal owls, the saw-whet have the most asymmetrical ears of all owls. August Frank

Jett Dickert, 9, hits a ball off a tee on the last day of a two-week Winter Break Training Camp at The Batting Cage in Pullman on Friday. The space also offers weekly camps on Saturdays. Liesbeth Powers

A resident walks through the snow-covered homeless camp on Friday, Jan. 12, in the aftermath of snow coming down the previous night in Clarkston. August Frank

Ron Peck tightens a machine to apply pressure to a freshly adhered rubber heel at Peck's Shoe Clinic in Moscow on Wednesday. Liesbeth Powers

A cross country skier makes their way across the University of Idaho Golf Course in Moscow on Monday. Liesbeth Powers

Kai Sutherland, 24 months, is pushed by Landon Sutherland on a bucket across the Palouse Ice Rink after a bit of ice skating practice in Moscow on Tuesday. Liesbeth Powers

Washington State Cougars forward Oscar Cluff (45), left, grapples for control of a rebounding ball under the Cougars’ net in Pullman on Saturday. Liesbeth Powers

Evette Leroy embraces Tony West as they stand near the center of the homeless camp behind Walmart on Tuesday in Clarkston. Since the city told homeless residents they could stay behind Walmart around 2 and a half months ago, the camp has grown to around 70 people. August Frank

Zoe Newbold, 10, is caught in the stream of snow coming out of a snow blower being pushed by Chelsea Newbold, right, as she works to clear out a spot for parking along the side of the road in Pullman on Friday. Liesbeth Powers

A Bohemian Waxwing throws a berry up to catch in its mouth as a flock feeds from the trees at the University of Idaho Arboretum & Botanical Garden in Moscow on Tuesday. Liesbeth Powers

Brody Hunt, left, of Nampa, gets an autograph on the chest from Lapwai point guard Kase Wynott the team’s win over Victory Charter at the boys state basketball tournament in Caldwell on Thursday. Liesbeth Powers

Rikki Nail-Hart holds two sticks as she and other residents of the homeless camp work on packing up their belongings before moving to a new location Monday in Clarkston. August Frank

Atticus Bowen, 9, tilts his head back letting his hair fly as he swings with siblings Charlotte Bowen, 3, counter clockwise from right, Tennyson Bowen, 12, Isleik Bowen, 5, as father Michael Bowen pushes them Thursday at the swing set at Swallows Park in Clarkston. August Frank

An eagle takes off from a branch as another sits above Beachview Park Monday in Clarkston. August Frank

Lapwai senior guard Joseph Payne, center, leads a final dance for the team and its coaches after Lapwai won the state championship game at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa on Saturday. Liesbeth Powers

Lapwai celebrates their state title after being presented with a trophy for their championship game win over Lakeside at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa on Saturday. Liesbeth Powers

A great horned owl feeds one of her owlets in a rocky nest Thursday in the Lewiston Clarkston Valley. Great horned owls usually lay one to four eggs in intervals of a few days to a week between them. August Frank

A cam presidents walks through the camp with an American flag as residents work to gather up their belongings and move to a new area Monday in Clarkston. August Frank

Mallard ducks fly through the air as a rainbow forms over the Lewiston Clarkston Valley Wednesday in Lewiston. August Frank

A crowd, including Caitlin Poulsen, front center, and children Ella Poulsen, 5, and Oliver Poulsen, right, 11, gathers to view the solar eclipse at the Jewett Observatory in Pullman on Monday. Liesbeth Powers

Elijah Rodriguez, left, 8, and Manzo Postle, 7, lay on their backs to watch the solar eclipse in Pullman on Monday. Liesbeth Powers

A partial solar eclipse is seen Monday in Lewiston. In the valley the moon covered 29.20 percent of the sun. The next solar eclipse that will be visible in the region will be a partial eclipse with 71.49 percent of the sun covered on January 14, 2029. August Frank

A Nez Perce tribal member spins around while dancing at the powwow to conclude the 37th annual Native American Awareness Week Friday at Lewis-Clark State College. August Frank

Washington State Cougars celebrate their win over the Toledo Rockets in Pullman on Thursday. With the 63-61 final, the Cougars will go on to play at Indianapolis. Liesbeth Powers

Shelby McCahon, a University of Idaho master’s student and president of the UI Aerial Arts Club, performs a sling act, “Killer Queen,” to a song by Queen in Moscow on Friday. McCahon opened the first night of Vandals Take Flight, a circus and acrobat performance that will run for a second night on April 13 at 5 p.m. at the Hartung Theatre on campus. Liesbeth Powers

Washington State center Bella Murekatete reacts as Washington State makes a basket against Santa Clara during a quarter of a second round game of the Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament at Beasley Coliseum Sunday in Pullman. August Frank

Kyleigh Wilette, 12, throws her head backwards while swinging on a sunny day at East City Park in Moscow on Monday. Liesbeth Powers

Daniel Newman, left, director of Student Affairs and lecturer at New Saint Andrews College, lands a touch on Richard Palmatier during a Fencing Club at UI practice in Moscow this spring. Liesbeth Powers

South County firefighter A.J. Johnson, left, shadows Lynnwood city council member Nick Coelho as they work to extinguish a house fire scenario at the Washington State Council of Fire Fighters Fire Ops 101 in Richland. Participants had the opportunity to go through the scenario twice, and in the second attempt the fire reached the ceiling, known as a rollover. Liesbeth Powers

Blood Diamond Ink co-owner Sara Peltier, left, talks through piercings with Lillian Szumlas, 13, of Pullman, while Washington State University student Nate Trahan sits in the barber chair to discuss a haircut with Diamond’s Edge Barbershop owner Diamond’s Edge Barbershop next door in the new expanded space of the tattoo shop in Pullman. Liesbeth Powers

Christian Torgerson, 12, of Clarkston, is hit with green color at the first color station at the annual YWCA Embrace Race Color Run Saturday along the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail. August Frank

Lewis-Clark State Cameron Smith reacts following the Warriors 8-3 loss to British Columbia in the NAIA Opening Round Wednesday at Harris Field in Lewiston. August Frank

This week’s Big Picture: The northern lights shine in the night sky above the Palouse on Friday. The lights were caused by an unusually strong solar storm from the sun which caused the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to issue a geomagnetic storm watch for the first time in nearly 20 years. The sun is nearing peak activity in its 11-year cycle, known as solar maximum, leading researchers to observe increasingly intense solar flares. The increased activity has lead to the northern lights being visible in areas they are rarely seen, including New Mexico, California, and southeast England. August Frank

Lewis-Clark State pitcher Hiroyuki Yamada celebrates a double out at home and first base against Bushnell in an inning of the Cascade Conference Tournament championship game Monday at Harris Field in Lewiston. August Frank

Children’s House Montessori School students Sophia Grogan, 11, dips Rowan Squires, 10, as they practice their dance moves at Pioneer Park Wednesday in Lewiston. August Frank

Miranda Wilburn displays 50s era makeup by Jacey Johnson in front of a blooming dogwood tree Monday in Lewiston. August Frank

Horseback riders move along a trail nearby Community Park Friday in the Lewiston Orchards. August Frank

Indiana Southeast players react to losing against Hope International in game 10 of the NAIA World Series, eliminating the team from the tournament at Harris Field in Lewiston on Friday. Liesbeth Powers

Tennessee Wesleyan’s Daniel Stewart, left, and Evan Magill begin running to the outfield to celebrate Kruise Newman’s hit that took Magill to the home plate, winning Game 18 of the NAIA World Series over Reinhardt at Harris Field in Lewiston on Thursday. Reinhardt catcher Matty Maurer raises his glove to the umpire as pitcher Andrew Herbert walks away from the plate. Liesbeth Powers

Arizona Christian’s Riley Quinton dives into home to score a run and put the score up 5-3 and defeat Southeastern in extra innings in game 7 of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field Saturday in Lewiston. August Frank

Hope International catcher Alex Arnone sits in the dugout in the shadow of teammates watching the championship game of the NAIA World Series against Tennessee Wesleyan at Harris Field in Lewiston on Friday. Liesbeth Powers

Tennessee Wesleyan’s Dante Leach slides into third base against Cumberlands in an inning of game 3 of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field Friday in Lewiston. August Frank

Hope International’s David Rivera lets out a yell after scoring a home run against Tennessee Wesleyan in Game 19 of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field Friday in Lewiston. August Frank

An eagle chases after an osprey carrying a fish nearby Mann Lake Tuesday in Lewiston. The osprey eventually dropped the fish which the eagle dropped down to steal away. August Frank

Hope International raises the national champion trophy after beating Tennessee Wesleyan in the championship game of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Friday. Liesbeth Powers

Hope International players rush the field moments after winning over Tennessee Wesleyan in the championship game of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Friday. Liesbeth Powers

Hope International Head Coach Larry Mahoney gets dowsed by water after they defeated Tennessee Wesleyan 13-6 in Game 19 of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field Friday in Lewiston. August Frank

Cyclists make their way to a bridge along the Latah Trail in Moscow on Wednesday. Liesbeth Powers

Fourth-grader Aryiah Ermel, left, throws a plate of whip cream at school principal Marianne Sletteland, right, at J. Russell Elementary School’s final day of school field day celebration on Wednesday in Moscow. Liesbeth Powers

Moscow High School graduates are reflected on glass next to their peers as they look to the stage during their commencement at the ICCU Arena on Friday in Moscow. Liesbeth Powers

Henry Domreis, 4, grins while sticking his head under the spray of a water feature at the Hamilton-Low Aquatics Center in Moscow on Wednesday, during the pool’s first week of being open for the summer season. Liesbeth Powers

A worker looks back at the line of fire he is starting for a controlled burn Friday in a field south of Lewiston. August Frank

Mike Christensen jumps over a bus in monster truck Vendetta during the freestyle portion of the All Star Monster Truck Tour on Saturday at the EC Enterprises Motorsports Park in Lewiston. Liesbeth Powers

Fire retardant is dumped on the wildfire in the area of Texas Ridge and Cedar Ridge roads near Kendrick on Monday. Liesbeth Powers

A view of Main Street on Wednesday in Pullman shows the length of downtown that is under construction as cars move along Grand Avenue. Liesbeth Powers

University of Idaho architecture students work to build the Vandal Healing Garden and Memorial in Moscow on Tuesday. Sitting areas, front, and a central memorial site, back right, are visible as the students build out the structures. Liesbeth Powers

Crews continue the process of rebuilding Pullman’s city center with work being done at High Street Plaza on Wednesday Liesbeth Powers

An Osprey shakes its head around. August Frank

Patchy clouds and smokey conditions make the sun visible to the camera as an orb in the sky Wednesday in Lewiston. August Frank

Harvested land meets unharvested land on Monday from a viewpoint on Steptoe Butte. Liesbeth Powers

A vehicle drives past the spreading River Fire Thursday nearby Myrtle before Highway 12 was closed. August Frank

People evacuate their horse as the the River Fire moves through the wheat fields Thursday as seen from the top of Culdesac. August Frank

Hank, left, 7, kneels next to George, 4, as he feeds a turtle along the banks of a pond at Sunnyside Park on Tuesday in Pullman. Liesbeth Powers

Idaho Vandals defensive back Andrew Marshall (7) carries the ball past Albany Great Danes defenders for a touchdown Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow. Liesbeth Powers

Sunlight streams through a tree as people wait for the start of day 1 of the Lewiston Roundup on Wednesday. August Frank

Visitors walk through the Vandal Healing Garden and Memorial after a dedication ceremony on Wednesday in Moscow. Liesbeth Powers

Sable Walburn poses for a photo wearing 90s era inspired makeup by Jacey Johnson Thursday, Sept. 12, in Lewiston. August Frank

Washington State wide receiver Kris Hutson makes a diving catch in the end zone against Portland State during a quarter of a nonconference game at Gesa Field in Pullman. August Frank

Combines work to harvest a field on Monday along Highway 195 north of Colfax. Liesbeth Powers

Cesar Morin shakes off water after dowsing himself at football practice Wednesday in Pomeroy. August Frank

A kid hits the dirt after falling off his sheep in the wool riders competition on day 2 of the Lewiston Roundup. August Frank

Charlie Barker is thrown from Tuca's Warsong in the saddle bronc competition on day 2 of the Lewiston Roundup. August Frank

The student section for the Idaho Vandals cheer along to a school fight song after the team’s win over the Albany Great Danes Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow. Liesbeth Powers

Clay Shumaker waves his hand in front of his face to clear a path through a swarm of dusky-winged ash aphids while walking through Lewis-Clark State College campus Monday in Lewiston. August Frank

Idaho Vandals wide receiver Jordan Dwyer (6) gets his hands around the ball before losing control of it just short of the end zone Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow. Liesbeth Powers

A biker moves past fallen branches from a tree at the corner of Northeast Maple Street and Northeast Maiden Lane after a dust storm and heavy rains Wednesday in Pullman. Liesbeth Powers

The tuba section of the Vandal Marching Band create a human pyramid before the start of a game against Northern Arizona Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow. Liesbeth Powers

A Palestinian flag ripples in the wind as Pat Mahoney, center, speaks to a group gathered for a Pullman for Palestine rally on Washington State Campus Monday in Pullman. The group marched to downtown and attended a listening session for a drafted ceasefire resolution. Liesbeth Powers

Londyn Wilmoth, 6, hugs a pumpkin while walking through the Habitat for Humanity Pumpkin Patch with her brother Hunter Wilmoth, 9, mother Kristy Wilmoth and father Dan Wilmoth, all of Lewiston, Wednesday at the pumpkin patches new location at 2200 8th Avenue in Lewiston. The patch features several new and old additions including new photo opportunities, corn hole, a story time area, and vendors. On weekends the Spud Shack and Pepsi trailer will be open, plus various artisan vendors, and pony rides. The patch is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Thursday, Oct. 31, with over 3,000 pumpkins in all sizes. August Frank

People walk down the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail as the sun sets Wednesday in Lewiston. August Frank

An active aurora borealis fills the night sky Thursday from a viewpoint along Kamiak Butte Park Road between Palouse and Pullman. The aurora forms fine pleats in the auroral curtain categorized as rayed arcs, or vertical stripes and striations, when becomes more active, according to the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute. Liesbeth Powers

The aurora borealis lights the sky north of Mann Lake Thursday in Lewiston. The light show was caused by a geomagnetic storm resulting from Earth being struck by charged particles, also known as plasma, that burst out from sunspot AR 3848 according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The plasma eruption is an example of coronal mass ejection which traveled to Earth at 2.9 million mph. The most recent storm reached G4 levels, the second highest, on the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center scales "We're in for a ride the rest of this year, all of next year and even into 2026 before things will start to work their way back down to solar minimum," Shawn Dahl, a forecast coordinator with the Space Weather Prediction Center, told CBS News. August Frank

Kayla Zenner holds her younger son, Weston Zenner, 3, at her home Thursday near Culdesac. August Frank

Heidi Cornell hugs Emma Anderson-Davis, left, and Avery Haag as Orchards Elementary celebrates her being awarded Idaho Teacher of the Year Thursday in Lewiston. August Frank

Kendrick’s Ralli Roetcisoender regains control of a kickoff ball from Kamiah during an Idaho Class 2A state quarterfinal game at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow. Liesbeth Powers

People walk through the lights Monday at the Winter Spirit holiday light display at Locomotive Park in Lewiston. August Frank

The Grinch was seen later in the day stealing a package from a porch in Asotin. Police are actively searching for the Grinch and believe him to be located somewhere in the vicinity of 6th Street in Clarkston. August Frank

A cyclist moves down the Greenbelt Walkway under some fall foliage Tuesday in Clarkston in a photo taken at a slow shutter speed. August Frank

Paxley Jensen grins as leaves thrown in the air fall down around her Wednesday outside Children's House Montessori School at Pioneer Park Wednesday in Lewiston. August Frank

Lewiston goalkeeper Solana Inzunza leaps up as a Sandpoint goal goes into the net in the 5A Inland Empire League District Championship Wednesday at Walker Field in Lewiston. August Frank

A cooler is dumped over Kendrick head coach Zane Hobart as the team celebrates their win over Butte County to claim the Idaho 2A state championship Friday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow. Liesbeth Powers

A person walks down the sidewalk past red and yellow fall foliage nearby Lewis-Clark State College Wednesday in Lewiston. August Frank

A person looks down the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley where an inversion is taking place. August Frank

After a reign of terror that started with stealing a Christmas tree from Parkway Elementary, packages from a porch in Asotin, and leading police on a chase through the Clarkston Lighted Christmas parade; the Grinch is finally apprehended by Asotin Police Chief Monte Renzelman, left, and officer Blake Richards Saturday at the Asotin Lighted Christmas parade. August Frank

Lewiston Firefighter Tim McFarland helps a cat he pulled from a burning house get oxygen Tuesday at the corner of 5th Avenue and 3rd Street in Lewiston. McFarland said he went around to the front of the house to get a tool and saw movement in the window which he discovered to be the cat. August Frank

People move down the walkway Monday at the Winter Spirit holiday light display at Locomotive Park in Lewiston. August Frank

Scott Petersen, left, a zoologist and educator also known as the Reptile Man, swings a Monkey tailed skink over the crowd gathered for a show on Wednesday at the Asotin County Fire Station in Clarkston. The Reptile Man will have a free show today at 2 p.m. outside of the Moscow Public Library. Liesbeth Powers

John, left, and brother Frank, both 22-year-old grizzly bears, sit near the fence line of their enclosure at the Washington State University Bear Research, Education, and Conservation Center to receive treats from Bear Center Manager Chelsea Davis on Friday in Pullman. The bears are out and about every day since emerging from hibernation earlier this spring, and are focused on adding to their current wight of more than 500 pounds over the summer, Davis shared. Liesbeth Powers