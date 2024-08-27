Little singers, big voices

West Park Elementary School kindergarteners and first graders perform “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” during their Winter Concert Tuesday at the school in Moscow. Hundreds of parents and loved ones filled the gymnasium throughout the day to watch performances by students in kindergarten through fifth grades. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

First-grader Claire hugs grandfather Jim Severson after Claire performed in a West Park Elementary School Winter Concert Tuesday at the school in Moscow. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

West Park Elementary School kindergarteners and first graders perform a variety of holiday songs during their Winter Concert Tuesday at the school in Moscow. Hundreds of parents and loved ones filled the gymnasium throughout the day to watch performances by students in kindergarten through fifth grades. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News