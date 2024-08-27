Looking for love

Pullman Bachelor Joe Taylor, left, a student and football player at Washington State University, clinks glasses of champagne with Brenna Pederson, a fellow WSU student, in the glow of a fire pit at Hotel McCoy last Thursday as part of their Pullman Bachelor date. The four-date series hosted by Michelle’s Closet will end with an open to the public final rose ceremony and mixer on Friday, Valentine’s Day, at Rico's Public House in downtown Pullman. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Grace Riccardi, a Washington State University student, practices a swing for the punching bag with help from Pullman Bachelor Joe Taylor, right, Saturday at the Lumberyard Food Hall in Pullman. Their date also included making a terrarium at A Modern Plantsman and dinner at O-Ramen. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Brenna Pederson, left, and Joe Taylor play bingo at the Lumberyard Food Hall as part of their Pullman Bachelor date last Thursday. The date also included food from Timber and champagne at Hotel McCoy. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News